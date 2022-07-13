Veterans, spouses to get free ride thanks to $50,000 grant from Potomac Health Foundation

Volunteer Prince William received a $50,000 grant from Potomac Health Foundation, which will provide transportation for veterans, spouses, widows, and widowers for one year beginning July 1, 2022. Recipients will receive rides to medical appointments, supermarkets, shops, and churches.

“We are excited about the opportunity that Potomac Health Foundation has provided for us to continue our work to provide transportation for the health needs of our Veterans and families,” says Bridget Mullins, Executive Director at Volunteer Prince William.”This will be a wonderful chance to expand our services to support this population which has given so much to our country.”

The benefits of this new grant include allowing veterans, spouses, and widows and widowers to continue living independently in their homes, freedom from having to ask family or friends for rides, and more social interaction with others outside the home, thus reducing the risk of isolation and depression. Increased transportation services will give this population improved access to nutrition, the community, and mental wellness.

The grant will benefit veterans and their spouses, widows, and widower who live in eastern Prince William County and the adjacent communities in southeast Fairfax and north Stafford counties.

Volunteer Prince William is a private nonprofit that partners with community agencies to mobilize volunteers and resources to provide solutions for critical issues in our community. In addition to connecting volunteers, other programs available are Disaster Services, Alternative Community Service, and Untrim-a-Tree. The Veterans Enhanced Transportation Service (VETS) has been in place since 2014 and provides transportation to veterans, their spouses, widows, and widowers.

The Potomac Health Foundation is an independent, private foundation organized exclusively for charitable purposes. The Foundation seeks to improve the health and wellness of the people residing in the Foundation’s service area.