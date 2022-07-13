Scoggins appointed to Va. Housing Authority

Don Scoggins, a retired Woodbridge resident is one of two new appointments to the Virginia Housing Authority.

In 2019, Scoggins ran as an independent for the At-large Prince William Board of County Supervisors seat won by current Chair Ann Wheeler.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin today announced his appointment to the 50-year-0ld authority, which partners with the public and private sectors to help Virginians attain affordable housing.

Scoggins is a member of numerous groups created to examine and educate the citizens about local concerns. Prince William Committee of 100, Mid-County Civic Association, Lake Ridge Occoquan Coles Civic Association, Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association, and Dale City Civic Association.

Scoggins also has a broad and engaging record of community leadership with Prince William National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), former executive committee member; Prince William County Human Rights Commission, commissioner; American Legion Post 114 (Manassas), immediate past commander; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1503, member; First Home Alliance, board chairperson; Frederick Douglass Housing Corporation, co-founder; and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The governor also appointed Dominique Hicks Whitaker of Henrico to the housing authority.