$1.2 million federal funds awarded to Fredericksburg’s Riverfront Park

Fredericksburg’s newly-opened Riverfront Park will receive a $1.2 million grant for the construction of a new performance stage and restroom facilities.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the grant funded by the American Rescue Plan.

This EDA grant will be matched with $300,000 in local funds and is expected to create 150 jobs and retain 150 jobs, according to the city.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan delivers federal resources to communities to ensure our nation not only recovers from the pandemic but builds a better America for the future,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in a press release distributed by Senator Tim Kaine (D). “This EDA investment will encourage more people to visit the historic downtown Fredericksburg area, boosting the local business community and creating new jobs.”

This project is funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in 2021 to all 50 states and territories. The two programs are designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors. Effective May 26, 2022, EDA has officially closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through September 30, 2022.

Fredericksburg opened the park on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 713 Sophia Street. Sitting on the banks of the Rappahannock River, the park is a nearly four-acre property and includes open space, event space, an interactive water feature, a meadow area, and a children’s play area. Parking is available and is free for the first three hours.

Today, visitors may use a restroom at the city’s visitor center at 706 Caroline Street while a new restroom is being built.

Riverfront Park is also the “home base” for the mother Otter in Fredericksburg Main Street’s Otter-ly Amazing Trail, a partnership between the downtown business community and the local government seeking to promote the river ecosystem and the city’s arts community

As the city’s first “smart park,” Riverfront Park is the first park in the region to provide solar-powered lighting, free public Wi-Fi, flood sensors, and security cameras. The free public Wi-Fi service enables people visiting Riverfront Park to access the Internet through their own wireless-enabled devices, such as laptops and PDAs

Riverfront Park is open daily and is closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, visit fredericksburgva.gov or call 540-372-1086.