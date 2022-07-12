SWAT team sent to North Stafford home

Authorities in Stafford County sent a SWAT team today to a home off Mine Road in the northern part of the county.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested during the raid. The sheriff’s office has released only a few details on the incident.

The department issued this statement to the public:

On July 12th, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office executed three high-risk search warrants in North Stafford near Mine Road. There is currently no danger to the community and this is an ongoing criminal investigation. We will release further information as it becomes available. We would like to thank the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Fredericksburg Police Department, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, and Prince William Police Department for their assistance.

We’ll update this post with new information as we have it.