VDOT tells us it has wrapped up its overnight work on Interstate 95 early and won’t need to cause additional delays.

Overnight full traffic stops and double lane closures on I-95 for Express Lanes construction near exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County are no longer needed for the rest of the week. Travelers still may experience overnight delays on I-95 with nighttime milling and paving operations in both Caroline County and Spotsylvania County. Check 511Virginia.org for real-time updates on work zones and traffic conditions.

Late last week, VDOT) warned I-95 travelers to expect overnight delays starting Sunday, July 10, through early Friday, July 15.

The work is part of ongoing construction for the Improve 95 program and maintenance activities along the corridor in the Fredericksburg area.