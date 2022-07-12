4 injured after car strikes OmniRide bus in Woodbridge

Four people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving an OmniRide Local Bus.

Two passengers, the bus driver and the driver of the car, were injured at about 12:30 p.m. today on Potomac Mills Road near Gideon Drive in Woodbridge.

According to an OmniRide spokeswoman, a Dale City Local bus had just left the OmniRide Transit Center at 14700 Potomac Mills Road and was traveling northeast on Potomac Mills Road, just before the street becomes Town Center Road.

A vehicle exiting a hotel on the street, a Comfort Suites, struck the bus on the driver’s side. The bus driver tried to avoid the accident and hit a restaurant sign.

Because the sign is near a gas line, the Prince William County Fire Department responded to turn off gas in the area before moving the bus, a spokeswoman said.

Video of the incident has been downloaded from cameras on the bus and shared with Prince William County Police Department. OmniRide and its contractor, Keolis, are fully cooperating with the investigation, she adds.