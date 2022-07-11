Stabbing, spitting, exposure, and crash flyout incidents in Prince William

Police reported several incidents over the weekend including a driver flown to a hospital suffering serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash, a stabbing, a man who exposed himself at a Woodbridge home improvement store, and a woman who spat on a police officer at a bar.

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On July 9 at 1:15AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Tamarack Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, identified as a 36-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim before stabbing him with a

small metal object.

When the victim attempted to contact the police, the accused grabbed his phone and threw it before grabbing his throat from behind. The parties eventually separated, and the accused left the residence. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Yessica ASENCIO, who was taken into custody without incident on July 10.

Arrested on July 10:

Yessica ASENCIO, 31, of the 14700 block of Tamarack Pl. in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault & battery, and , domestic assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Strong-Arm Robbery – On July 8 at 1:53PM, officers responded to the ABC Store located at 2225 Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed two male patrons entered the store together and began selecting items. One of the men purchased a few items and exited the store while the other man continued putting items into a basket. The man with the basket then attempted to exit the store with the unpaid merchandise.

When the manager confronted the man, a struggle over the basket ensued. During the altercation, the second man re-entered the store and intervened causing several bottles of alcohol to break before both suspects fled on foot. No injuries were reported. While investigating the incident, officers were informed of shoplifting that just occurred at another ABC Store located at 4255 Cheshire Station Plz.

The investigation revealed the same two suspects entered the second store and began shopping. One of the men took a bottle of alcohol and exited without paying. A short time later, the second man walked out of the store with a hand basket containing several unpaid bottles of alcohol. Neither man was located. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male with a thin build and short black hair

Last seen wearing a blue face mask, a black short-sleeved t-shirt with a design on the front, blue jeans, and white sneakers

A black male with a medium build and short black hair

Last seen wearing a black face covering, a gray short-sleeve t-shirt and black pants

Indecent Exposure – On July 8 at 11:49AM, officers responded to the Lowe’s located at 13720 Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed a male patron was observed inside the store exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. At one point during the incident, other patrons entered the aisle with the suspect who quickly walked away and then exited the store. At no time was contact made between the suspect and employees or other customers.

Suspect Description:

A black male, between 50-60 years old, approximately 5’9″, 180lbs., with brown eyes, and unshaven Last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki-colored pants

Hit & Run Crash Investigation – On July 10 at 9:21PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Centreville Rd. and Leland Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a hit and run crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van was traveling northbound on Centreville Rd., just past the above intersection, when the driver crossed over the solid yellow line and struck a 2012 Nissan Sentra. The impact caused the Nissan to rotate into the adjacent lane where a second vehicle, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, struck the Nissan before coming to rest. The driver of the Express Van continued traveling on Centreville Rd. until the vehicle became disabled. The driver fled on foot prior to police arriving in the area.

A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old man, was extricated from the vehicle by rescue personnel and flown to area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old man, reported minor injuries. No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation continues.

Assault & Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 10 at 6:57PM, officers responded to the La Quinta Inn & Suites located at 7408 Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a patron who was refusing to leave the establishment. The investigation revealed the patron, identified as the accused, refused to leave the property.

When officers confronted her about re-entering the hotel, the accused spat at the officer. As officers attempted to detain the accused, she refused to follow officer’s commands and

attempted to pull away before being taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported by the officer. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Traci Lynne TAYLOR, was arrested.

Arrested on July 10: [No Photo Available]

Traci Lynne TAYLOR, 52, of 2340 Carta Way in Herndon

Charged with assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, and trespassing Court Date: August 30, 2022 | Bond: Unavailable