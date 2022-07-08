I-95 north, south down to one lane starting Sunday, July 10 through early Friday, July 15

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising Interstate 95 travelers to expect overnight delays next week with ongoing construction for the Improve 95 program and maintenance activities along the corridor in the Fredericksburg area.

VDOT encourages drivers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area to consider alternate routes starting Sunday, July 10, through early Friday, July 15 to avoid major delays.

I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane overnight at various points between exit 140 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford County to exit 110 (Ladysmith) in Caroline County for multiple work zones.

The I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project team will also need to close the on-ramp at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County to shift barrier wall.

Beginning early Monday, July 11, the team will close the I-95 northbound on-ramp from Route 17 northbound at midnight until 3 a.m. A detour will allow drivers to access I-95 northbound from Route 17 southbound.

Click here for a detour map.

Crews will begin nighttime milling and paving operations on I-95 in both Caroline and Spotsylvania County, which requires double lane closures.

In Stafford County, 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction crews will be stopping all I-95 northbound and southbound traffic intermittently between exit 140 and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in 30-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m.

The full traffic stops are scheduled early Tuesday, July 12 through early Friday, weather permitting.

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control by clearing the congestion before the next full traffic stop.

VDOT strongly encourages motorists to check 511Virginia.org for real-time updates on work zones and traffic conditions before starting a trip.