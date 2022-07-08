Fredericksburg Comic and Toy Show returns on July 16

The Fredericksburg Comic and Toy Show will return to the Fredericksburg Expo Center on July 16.

The pop-culture event will offer an opportunity for fans of comic books, toys, manga, anime, and more to come and see exhibitors, participate in cosplay contests, and meet writers and artists in various mediums.

This year’s special guests will include artist/colorist Jason Keith who has worked on Marvel Comics books such as Hulk and Wolverine. Also appearing will be Charlie McElvy, a local comic book creator and former competitor on American Ninja Warrior. McElvy is the creator of The Spectacular Spider-Squirrel, available through Xion Studios.

Also among the special guests is artist Bill Maus, known for his work in Heavy Metal Magazine and comic publishers such as Eclipse and Zenoscope. Artist Kat Maus will also attend the show as a special guest. She has also done color work for Zenoscope Comics.

There will also be cosplay groups in attendance, such as Astravoid and Gravel Road, whose members will model costumes patterned after popular characters.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale for $10 a person and $15 for special VIP tickets. Children 10 years or younger can get in for free.

The Fredericksburg Comic And Toy Show will take place at the Fredericksburg Expo Center at 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.