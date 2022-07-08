News

Denaburg dazzles, FredNats two-hit Hillcats in win

By Potomac Local News

By Eric Batch
Fredericksburg Nationals

The FredNats made it nine wins in the last ten games Thursday vs. Lynchburg. Clutch swings by Andry Arias and Steven Williams helped to break a late tie and give the FredNats a 3-1 win.

Mason Denaburg put together his most complete start of the season on the mound, going four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. He struck out six without issuing a walk. Marc Davis picked up the win with three innings of one-run relief.

Yoander Rivero broke a 0-0 tie in the sixth when he stole third and scored on an overthrow by catcher Victor Planchart. Andry Arias belted a triple in the seventh to score Branden Boissiere, who registered three hits in the contest. Williams provided insurance with a two-out base hit in the eighth to score Rivero.

Todd Peterson earned his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth. The win moved the FredNats to 2-1 in the series and 43-35 on the season. The FredNats improved to 10-2 in the second half with the win.

The FredNats and Hillcats meet again tomorrow on a Firework Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. RHP Andry Lara gets the start for Fredericksburg vs. a TBA starter for Lynchburg. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm.

Author