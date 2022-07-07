Officer hit, bit, nearly disarmed during struggle at Woodbridge home

On July 5 at 9:55 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 15100 block of Alaska Road in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary.

When they arrived, officers were approached by three men standing outside of a home where the burglary occurred. Officers determined one of the men destroyed property inside the house.

When officers attempted to arrest him, he refused and head-butted the officer, police said. Then the man tried to pull a gun from an officer’s holster before hitting and biting him. The suspect continued to resist arrest, and, at one point, one of the other men intervened, which prevented the officer from taking the accused into custody.

After a brief struggle, both the accused and the second man was arrested. Rescue crews took the suspect to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect was in a verbal altercation with the two other men when he smashed multiple items inside the home. The suspect struck one of the men during the encounter, a family member.

The parties separated and went outside the home, where they encountered police. The officer and the family member reported minor injuries.

Selven Corrales Alvarado, 28, of 15107 Alaska Road in Woodbridge, is charged with attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer, malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, domestic assault & battery, and destruction of property. His court date is pending, and he was held without bond.

Walter Corrales Alvarado, 26, of 13661 Cridercrest Place in Woodbridge, is charged with obstruction of justice.

His court date is pending, and he was released on a $2,500 bond.

Police did not release their mug shots.