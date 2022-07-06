3 face obstructing justice charges after shots fired

On July 4 at 9:01 p.m., deputies went to a call for gunshots on Kings Crest Drive in the Potomac Hills neighborhood in North Stafford.

When they arrived, they too heard gunshots coming from the woods. Deputies told the suspects to put down the gun and the suspects fled the scene, states Stafford sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur.

Luis Marquina Alvarez, 22, Henrys Placios-Flores, 23, of Stafford, and Daniel Fuentes, 22, of Woodbridge are charged with reckless handling of a firearm as well as obstructing justice.

