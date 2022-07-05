Junior-Am Tournament: Reward Clients & Employees and Play With the Region’s Best

How does a day on one of the region’s best golf courses sound?

How about playing with future golf professionals and college athletes?

You can participate in a unique, all-inclusive 18-hole shamble with a cart, meals, gifts, and an unforgettable experience!

The Stafford Economic Development Authority (EDA) is seeking partners, sponsors, and volunteers to participate in the Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament.

Stafford County Economic Development & Tourism and the Stafford EDA attracted the American Junior Golf Association to host a Qualifier and Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament at The Gauntlet Golf Club.

It’s the perfect setting to entertain or reward clients, business prospects, and employees.

Join us at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, for the Shamble!

Entrants must be received by Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Partner, sponsor, or volunteer with us!

PLAY IN THE TOURNAMENT

Businesses are encouraged to sign up as a team of three or play individually. Sign up to play

SPONSOR

Tournament Partners, Team Sponsors, Individual Sponsors, Hole Sponsors, and a variety of other opportunities are available. Sign up to sponsor

VOLUNTEER

We are looking for community volunteers for the EDA fundraiser shamble and the AJGA Tour Stafford Qualifier during the week. Sign up to volunteer