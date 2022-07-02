Independence Day holiday week road work for our area

Despite the light work week for highway crews due to the July 4 holiday, drivers will still have some overnight road closures at Courthouse Road in Stafford County.

VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia through noon Tuesday, July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday weekend

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange. Intermittent full traffic stops between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday morning.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Local Lanes

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for utility work under permit.

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for interstate shoulder paving between mile markers 105 and 101.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 133 (Route 17 ) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. On Friday night, single lane closure starts at 10 p.m.