Banker takes over Manassas ARTfactory as new CEO

The Virginia ARTfactory named Talya Rebecca Conroy as its new executive director.

Conroy recently served as Vice President at United Bank. She will take over management of the ARTfactory on July 1, after 17 years in community banking and finance. She is involved in the community, having served as President of the Manassas Park Education Foundation and Chairman Elect with Project Mend A House.

In 2019 she was nominated as Volunteer of the Year by the Inter-Service Club Council. Conroy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, double majoring in Theatre and Dance and History from the University of Mary Washington.

“Talya is a very gifted individual. She’s always looking out for what we can do to provide the very best for the community. We’re looking forward to her creativity and leadership in the coming days,” said Dr. James Carr, president of the board of directors.

“I am incredibly passionate about the arts and have been from a young age,” explains Conroy. “Performing, viewing, creating, and experiencing the arts is incredibly powerful. I am excited to take on the task of this new role and combine my skills of the corporate sector with my love for promoting the arts within my community. After moving to the United States, my first exposure to the arts in Manassas was at the ARTfactory, performing in Pied Piper productions. I am incredibly honored to be back in this new capacity.”

Conroy will succeed Beverly Hess, who has recently joined Carridice Wealth Advisors as Operations Director. Potomac Local News told you about Hess’ departure from the arts center, where she served as its chief since 2015.

“The Board of Directors of The ARTfactory is thankful to Beverly and all she has done to help The ARTfactory grow and thrive in our community,” added Carr.

Soon after Conroy takes the reins at the ARTfactory, she will take the stage in Rooftop Production’s “Sweet Delilah Swim Club” from July 15 – 22 in the Kellar Family Theatre.

The ARTfactory was founded in 1984 as the Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas. In 2002, the organization relocated to the Hopkins Candy Factory building in Downtown Manassas. The ARTfactory is home to The Caton Merchant Family Art Gallery, Pied Piper Theatre, Rooftop Productions, and The Past Prime Time Players.

It offers theatre, painting, dance, photography, and more classes. The ARTfactory is located at 9419 Battle Street in Old Town Manassas.