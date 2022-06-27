Tomorrow: Win free coffee and ice cream for a year

Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins will open a new combo restaurant at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, June 28. At 11 a.m., a celebration will begin with giveaways, including free coffee and ice cream for a year for the first 100 people.

Franchisees and Woodbridge-natives Jerome Johnson Sr. and Jr. will host the store’s ribbon-cutting, followed by a check presentation where the business will donate $2,000 to the Hylton Boys and Girls Club in Dale City.

With the Next Gen store design, people who live and work in Woodbridge can run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before. The new Next Gen Combo restaurant offers Woodbridge a first-hand look at Dunkin’s enhanced store experience, with a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment.

The 2,200 square-foot restaurant opened in June and will employ 26 people. It is open daily from 5 a.m to 10 p.m. Johnson owns and operates 11 Dunkin’ locations throughout Virginia.

