Dumfries man identified as victim in fiery crash on Graham Park Road

On June 24, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle on June 11 is Timothy Dewaine Gunn, 54, of Dumfries.

The investigation revealed that a 2007 Toyota Camry driver was traveling westbound on Graham Park Road at 3:24 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossing the double yellow line and striking a tree. The car then caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the fire. Gunn was pronounced at the scene.

Speed is considered to be a factor in this crash. Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police.

Last weekend, Luis Alfredo Perez, 45, of Woodbridge, and his dog were killed when he was struck while walking on a sidewalk on Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge. Police said the driver who stuck the man had been drinking.

A Go-Fund-Me account set up in Perez’s honor has now collected more than $18,000 to pay for his funeral costs.