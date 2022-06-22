Smoldering wood chips caused fire that displaced 5

At 1 a.m. today, units were dispatched to the 9000 block of Mineola Court for a reported house fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and discovered fire showing to the rear of the home, spreading up into the attic. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained extensive damage and was posted unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The Red Cross assisted the two adults and three children displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause was the improper disposal of wood chips from a smoker device.

The county Fire Marshal’s Office says ashes can remain hot enough to burn for up to 48-72 hours. All ashes should be properly disposed of in a metal container and kept outside your home.

An alternative would be to spread the ashes out on the ground away from any structure, it adds.