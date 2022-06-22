Flood watch begins at 3 p.m., severe thunderstorms possible



The region is under a flood watch beginning at 3 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

In Virginia, Clarke, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Frederick VA, Greene, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Southern Fauquier, Warren, and Western Loudoun are the affected areas.

* WHEN…From 3 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon into the evening. Given a very warm and moist air mass, these will produce some very heavy rainfall at times.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible within the span of a couple of hours, with locally higher amounts possible.

Here’s the forecast:

Today

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.