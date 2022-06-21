The Manassas City School Board is taking its show on the road.

The elected body will hold its annual board retreat at Virginia School Board Association headquarters, 200 Hansen Road, in Charlottesville. The meeting is open to the public.

The online agenda offers little detail on what the elected leaders will discuss. It lists student achievement and services, and finance and human resources, as discussion topics. There are no supporting background documents attached to the agenda.

Last year, the city School Board held its retreat at the Salisbury [events] Center in Manassas, where it called for a dicusssion implicit bias, a tennant of critical theory. The elected body had planend to dicuss the teraining during its public sesssion but reversed course mid meeting and decided to dicuss it during a closed-door session.

Virignia’s public meeting law does not permit implicit bias training to be disussed behind closed doors in the same manner as human resourecs and empoloyement matters, and finanial bargaining postions for the school division.

Under President Trump, implicicit bias training was banned at the federal level.

Three School Board seats are held by Lisa Stevens, Alex Iqbal, and Jill Spall will be on the November ballot. All three are vying to keep their seats.

Samuel S. Gross and Melony M. “Mel” Kent are also running. School Board candidates are often endorsed by political parties, however, are not allowed to campaign with a political party, accroding to state law.