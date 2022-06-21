House fire displaces 1 outside Manassas

Today, Prince William County firefighters were dispatched to the 9500 block of Bonair Drive, near Manassas, for a report of a neighbor’s house on fire.

Crews arrived to find a single-family dwelling with flames through the roof.

The home’s occupant had been alerted to the fire by neighbors. The structure sustained extensive damage and was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official.

No one wos injured. One person displaced was assisted by the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be electrical in nature originating in the attic.