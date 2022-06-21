Call to Action: Help protect abused and neglected children in your community

You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff is holding Virtual Information Sessions on two dates: Wednesday, June 29, and Wednesday, July 13, both at 6 pm-7 pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call (703) 330-8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

Have you recently entered the wonderful world of grant writing? The Management and Government Information Center (MAGIC) within Chinn Park Library is hosting a Grant Proposal Writing Workshop on June 23, 1 pm-4 pm. Learn what makes a competitive proposal, how to avoid common mistakes, and how to cultivate potential foundation donors. The workshop will be conducted both virtually and in person – the in-person session will be held at Chinn Park Library, MAGIC Room. Interested participants can register at https://pwcgov.libnet.info/event/6369141. Please email[email protected] to learn more.

Do you love office work? ACTS is looking for Data Entry Volunteers age 18+ for their Hunger Prevention Center, Domestic Violence and Utility Assistance departments. The opportunity is in their offices on weekdays only. Volunteers must pass a background check and must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (booster not required). Volunteers should be computer literate and with quick and accurate typing skills. Please visit https://actspwc.org/volunteer#How to fill out an online volunteer application. Please email [email protected] for more information.

The fantastic staff at BEACON is already preparing for their Fall session, August 22 thru November 10! They’re looking for volunteers to help teach English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes, both in-person and online via Zoom. No experience is required; training is provided. Experience with Zoom is helpful. There will be a mandatory training on July 23 for everyone. You’ll feel great as you help students gain a better grasp of English speaking skills, which will help improve their lives! Please visit https://bit.ly/3wcYjUY to fill out an online application. Please call 703.368.7491 to learn more.

If you’re a social media guru, Historic Dumfries wants to meet you! They have an urgent need for a tech-savvy volunteer age 18+ who can address some issues they are having with their social media accounts. It’s an interesting virtual opportunity and you’ll feel great as you help this historic organization fix its accounts so they can keep communicating information, events and programming for children and adults. Please email Lisa at[email protected] for more information on how you can help.

“School’s Out for the Summer…” but House of Mercy is already looking ahead to the ’22-’23 school year! They’ve begun their Back to School Drive to provide children with new school supplies and new shoes to start the school year off right. Since some schools are beginning earlier, donations should be dropped off before July 15 at their facility, 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas 20109. Donation bins will be available, you can also order from their Amazon Wishlist! Remember how awesome you felt that first day of school with new supplies and new shoes? You can help their kids have a great start to the new year! Please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/events/back-to-school-drive/ to learn more. Volunteers will be needed! Please contact John at 703.659.1636 or fill out the online volunteer form on the Back to School drive page.



Park West Lions Club needs volunteers aged 14+ to support their weekly Bingo Games held Monday evenings, 5 pm-10 pm at their clubhouse located at 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas 20109. Families are welcome to help out! With flexible schedules, there are a number of ways volunteers can support this weekly event which helps raise funds for this community service organization. Please call Jim at 571.436.3254 to learn more.



Saved Hands Foundation needs business-minded volunteers to help with resumes, event planning, admin, grant writing, network admin, and more! Hours are on weekdays and are flexible. You’ll feel great as you provide clients with the necessary tools and resources to realize their professional goals and personal growth! Please email[email protected] to learn more.

You can show your love to our veterans! Willing Warriors in Haymarket needs Warrior Retreat Staging Team volunteers to help make their facility a “home away from home” for their veteran guests’ families. This group meets every Wednesday from 9:30 am-12noon and Thursdays 1 pm-3 pm. Activities include folding laundry, making beds, replenishing supplies, light cleaning projects, and socializing. You’ll feel wonderful as you provide our veterans and their families a place to reconnect with their family and friends, enjoying each other’s company away from a hospital setting. What a terrific way to give back to your community and thank service members and their families for all they have sacrificed for our country! Willing Warriors also need skilled and licensed Handymen, Carpenters, Plumbers, Electricians, Builders, and Contractors every Thursday 9:00 am-12noon for maintenance on the Retreat grounds. Please email Faith at [email protected] to RSVP and learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.