

Virginia Railway Express has announced a commemoration to mark the organization’s 30th year in operation which began in June 1992.

As part of the commemoration, figures who were part of the VRE’s past have been invited to share brief comments on how lessons learned in launching the commuter rail service can be applied to pandemic-related ridership recovery efforts.

There is also an expected announcement pertaining to VRE’s financial support of Transforming Rail in Virginia that will further document the support for the commonwealth’s commitment to expanding VRE service over the next decade. Transforming Rail in Virginia came as a result of an agreement between the commonwealth and CSX Transportation which seeks to improve rail transit in Virginia.

The event will conclude with a celebratory train ride by the CEO and board members on VRE train 332.

Figures of note scheduled to attend the commemoration include:

Rich Dalton, VRE CEO

Sharon Bulova, original member, VRE Operations Board

David Brickley, original member, VRE Operations Board

Margaret Franklin, chair, VRE Operations Board

Michelle Davis-Younger, mayor, City of Manassas

The commemoration will be held at the VRE Manassas Station at 9431 West Street in Manassas on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.