Vote for Gina Ciarcia tomorrow, June 21, 2022: A stronger, brighter, more prosperous America

Sponsored Post paid for and authorized by Gina for Virginia.
Gina Ciarcia is seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
Gina is a career educator, mom of five, military spouse, and political outsider.
Gina is a top-tier candidate who will:
- Follow our Constitution and do what’s right for America
- Secure our borders and classify fentanyl as a chemical weapon
- Reduce the cost of living by regaining energy independence and ending wasteful government spending and federal mandates
- Eliminate woke ideology from our schools and military
- Work toward a stronger, brighter, more prosperous America for our children and grandchildren
- Vote TOP of the ballot “Gina Ciarcia” from now until June 18, or on Tuesday, June 21!
Go to GinaCiarcia.com for more information!