Swimmer drowns at Leesylvania State Park

Someone drowned at Leesylvania State Park over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 18, when a swimmer near the boating docks drowned. Police began an investigation.

We’re waiting on updated information from the police expected later today.

Death Investigation | #Woodbridge – #PWCPD is investigating the death of an adult male swimmer near the boating docks of Leesylvania State Park. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, there are no indications of foul play or need for public concern. pic.twitter.com/RPSGYsey8c — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) June 18, 2022

Leesylvania State Park is located at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge. The park on the Potomac River is popular with boaters.