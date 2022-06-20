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Swimmer drowns at Leesylvania State Park

By Potomac Local News

Someone drowned at Leesylvania State Park over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 18, when a swimmer near the boating docks drowned. Police began an investigation.

We’re waiting on updated information from the police expected later today.

Leesylvania State Park is located at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge. The park on the Potomac River is popular with boaters.

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