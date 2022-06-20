Fair to welcome singer Tracy Byrd, introduce mullet, frozen t-shirt contests

Several new contests and a country music headliner are coming to the Prince William County Fair.

The 72nd annual fair will return to the Prince William County Fairgrounds from August 12 to 20, 2022.

On Thursday, August 18, it will be 90s night at the fair, and country music artist Tracy Byrd, known for songs like “10 Rounds with Jose Cuervo” and “Watermelon Crawl,” will perform live at the grandstand. Tickets are $35 to $40, are limited, and are on sale on the fair’s website.

Spencer Hatcher, a country music artist from the Shenandoah Valley, will also perform at the grandstand that night.

Also, on August 18 at 5:30 p.m., the fair’s first Mullet Contest will be held in the Show Barn. The contest, sponsored by the Old Town Man Cave in Manassas, will judge who has the best mullet in Prince William County.

Judges from area hair salons will review entrants in three categories — girls and boys under 17 years old, women over 18, and men over 18. The competition’s size, quality, color, style, and overall presentation matter, says Prince William County Fair organizer Chrissy Taylor.

There’s a $25 admission fee to participate. The winner gets a trophy and a $25 gift certificate to the Old Town Man Cave. Here’s the signup form.

On Monday, August 15, the fair will hold its first Frozen T-Shirt Contest, where organizers will pull t-shirts from a freezer and give them to participants who will be allowed to use only their body heat to unthaw the shirt and pull it over their heads. Here’s the signup form.

It’s $25 to participate; winners will get a trophy, a $25 gift certificate, and all participants will get a commemorative t-shirt.

The new contests are in addition to the fair’s returning favorites, such as the rodeo, demolition derby, animals, agriculture, crafters, vendors, and amusement rides on the midway.

Fair tickets are on sale on the fair’s website. Here’s the full schedule of events.