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Vote June 18 or June 21 for Gina Ciarcia: A stronger, brighter, more prosperous America

By Sponsored Post


Sponsored Post paid for and authorized by Gina for Virginia.

Gina Ciarcia is seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. 

Gina is a career educator, mom of five, military spouse, and political outsider. 

Gina is a top-tier candidate who will:

  • Follow our Constitution and do what’s right for America
  • Secure our borders and classify fentanyl as a chemical weapon
  • Reduce the cost of living by regaining energy independence and ending wasteful government spending and federal mandates
  • Eliminate woke ideology from our schools and military
  • Work toward a stronger, brighter, more prosperous America for our children and grandchildren
  • Vote TOP of the ballot “Gina Ciarcia” from now until June 18, or on Tuesday, June 21!

Go to GinaCiarcia.com for more information!

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