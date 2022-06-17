Vote June 18 or June 21 for Gina Ciarcia: A stronger, brighter, more prosperous America



Sponsored Post paid for and authorized by Gina for Virginia.

Gina Ciarcia is seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Gina is a career educator, mom of five, military spouse, and political outsider.

Gina is a top-tier candidate who will:

Follow our Constitution and do what’s right for America



Secure our borders and classify fentanyl as a chemical weapon



Reduce the cost of living by regaining energy independence and ending wasteful government spending and federal mandates



Eliminate woke ideology from our schools and military



Work toward a stronger, brighter, more prosperous America for our children and grandchildren



Vote TOP of the ballot “Gina Ciarcia” from now until June 18, or on Tuesday, June 21!



Go to GinaCiarcia.com for more information!