Variable speed limits on I-95 approaching Fredericksburg to begin

New LED signs displaying variable speed limits will be illuminated starting Thursday, June 16 on Interstate 95 northbound approaching Fredericksburg.

The new signs will help to reduce crashes over a 15-mile section of the highway, between mileposts 110 (Ladysmith) and 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg). According to a VDOT study, more than half the crashes reported in this area between 2015 and 2019 are rear-end collisions.

The variable speed limit signs are located every half-mile to one mile in the project corridor, with a total of 48-speed limit signs, installed in pairs.

For several days after illumination, the variable speed limit signs will display only the maximum speed limit of 65-70 mph to help motorists adjust to their presence. Starting on Wednesday, June 22, the system will be fully activated to display variable speed limits between 35 mph and 70 mph.

Drivers will be expected to adjust their speed in this area based on information about real-time traffic conditions and delays on the road ahead. Gradually slowing traffic as it approaches congestion will help to reduce the risk of crashes, and stop-and-go backups, VDOT states.

Recurring congestion and sudden slowdowns were contributing to crashes along this stretch, especially on weekends and during holidays, states VDOT traffic engineer Mena Lockwood.

Flashing beacons attached to the signs will be activated when speed limits are reduced below the maximum limit. Additional static signs posted on I-95 northbound before mile marker 115 will notify drivers they are entering a variable speed limit corridor.

Message boards controlled by operators in VDOT’s Traffic Operations Centers will communicate the reason why speed limits are being lowered, such as congestion ahead, weather conditions, or lane closures for crashes, work zones, or other incidents. Six new 511Virginia traffic cameras will be installed in the corridor by summer 2022 as part of this project, which will assist with traffic monitoring.

Speed limits will be reduced by only 10 mph at a time, and will hold at that speed for at least a minute so drivers can reduce their speeds.

When congestion clears, the speed limits will go up directly to the maximum allowable speed limit.

Variable speed limits posted on the LED signs are enforceable, just as with any other posted speed limit sign.

How the System Works

Vehicle detectors installed along I-95 use radar to collect traffic speed and volume data, which is fed into a software program.

The program decides when speed limits should be lowered and raised.

Vehicle detectors do not identify individual vehicles or gather license plate information.

Detection equipment has been operational in the I-95 northbound project corridor since fall 2021. This has allowed the project team to perform advanced system testing and study how seasonal travel patterns and inclement weather affects vehicle speed and congestion.

VDOT uses variable speed limits on Interstate 77 at Fancy Gap in Carroll County, as well as on the approaches and in the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.