News Public safety center named in honor of city’s only fallen cop By Potomac Local News Published June 15, 2022 at 1:53PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 7:58AM Manassas City Police officer Sgt. John David Conner III was shot and killed on July 24, 1988. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News