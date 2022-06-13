Tomorrow: Turf field groundbreakings at 2 Stafford high schools

Stafford County Public Schools will hold two groundbreaking ceremonies for the installation of new artificial turf fields at both North Stafford and Colonial Forge High Schools on Tuesday, June 14.

Members of the Stafford County School Board, Stafford County Board of Supervisors, and School Administrators may be in attendance.

This event comes as a result of a grassroots campaign made by Stafford County residents to install artificial turf fields at the two schools on the grounds of equity and safety for students.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved the funding required for the turf fields in April. Field Turf USA will begin construction on these final two turf fields this summer and the fields will be open for play this fall.

A groundbreaking at North Stafford High School will occur at 2 p.m., at 839 Garrisonville Road, and another at Colonial Forge High School at 3 p.m, at 550 Courthouse Road in Stafford.