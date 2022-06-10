Triangle man dies in tractor trailer crash

Published June 10, 2022 at 11:00AM | Updated June 10, 2022 at 11:24AM

A Triangle man died in a crash Thursday, June 9, 2022, involving a tractor-trailer.

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County at 1:20 a.m. along Route 17 south of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road).

A 2007 Toyota Yaris was traveling north on Route 17 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Toyota, Jared M. Dent, 32, of Triangle, died at the crash scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 64-year-old male of Clear Brook, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.