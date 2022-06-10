North Stafford principal tapped to lead Orange County Public Schools

Dr. Daniel Hornick has been selected as the new Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, effective July 1, 2022. Hornick has led the team of North Stafford High School as principal for five years.

“I am humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and thank the family at North Nation for their steadfast support over the past several years,” said Hornick. “The educators, students, and families I have worked with are exceptional, and I have great respect for this incredible team.”

Hornick has served as an educator for 17 years, beginning as a social studies teacher, coach, and mentor before taking on the assistant principal and principal roles in Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS). Throughout his career, Hornick has been recognized for his insistence on positive culture and climate and has encouraged his students to pursue multiple pathways for excellence upon graduation.

“Dr. Hornick has demonstrated a passion for cultivating a positive school climate and is a strong proponent of Career and Technical Education,” said SCPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor. “Orange County is gaining a student-focused leader that will affect incredible change in his new role. We are definitely losing an asset, and we wish him well in this well-deserved new position.”

Hornick possesses a bachelor’s degree from Lebanon Valley College (PA), a master’s degree from the University of Mary Washington, and a doctorate in education from Virginia Commonwealth University. Most recently, he completed the Aspiring Superintendents Program through Virginia Tech’s Center for Organizational and Technical Advancement.