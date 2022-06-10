Leadership change at Quantico Marine Corps Systems Command

On June 9, a crowd gathered for a ceremony to bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Arthur J. Pasagian and welcome Brig. Gen. David C. Walsh in front of Marine Corps Systems Command, at the Quantico Marine Corps Base.

The event drew dozens of friends, family, and Marines to honor both Pasagian and Walsh for their years of service. Lieutenant General Karsten S. Heckl, commanding general, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, and the Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, provided opening remarks.

“The accomplishments at Marine Corps Systems Command during your tenure are a direct reflection of your outstanding leadership,” said Lt. Gen. Heckl. “I know firsthand how much effort you put into ensuring our command is on track with our Marines. You had the intelligence and communication capabilities needed to make an expeditionary force. You were undoubtedly the right Marine at the right time to lead this demand.”

During his tenure, Pasagian oversaw the execution of multiple acquisition initiatives supporting the Commandant’s Force Design 2030. For example, MCSC delivered the Corps’ largest infantry weapons modernization in over 25 years. It began large-scale divestment efforts in late 2019 in order to invest in equipment modernization. MCSC also developed and procured the Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System, which the Navy and Marine Corps successfully tested last year in a joint exercise.

A New York City native, Pasagian enlisted in the Marine Corps in April 1987. He graduated from recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina, before entering a commissioning program. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in May 1990.

Marine Corps Systems Command serves as the Department of the Navy’s systems command for Marine Corps ground weapon and information technology programs.