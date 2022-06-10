Final plans for Annapolis Way Improvement Project approved

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently endorsed the final design of the North Woodbridge Mobility Improvements Project, which will finish connecting the missing .28-mile section of Annapolis Way.

The horseshoe-shaped street links Routes 1 and 123 in Woodbridge.

The Prince William County Department of Transportation will manage the construction of the $8-million project, which the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority fully funds.

The two-lane road project, with a median, a shared-use path, and a sidewalk, is designed to improve the multimodal transportation network in North Woodbridge and enhance safety by including the pedestrian infrastructure.

The project falls within the North Woodbridge Small Area Plan that the Board approved in 2019. A small area plan envisions redevelopment in a small area that considers the present and future needs of the community.

The project’s right of way acquisition and utility phase is set to begin this fall and run until early spring of 2023, with construction scheduled to start later in the spring of 2023. The project is expected to be completed in winter 2024.