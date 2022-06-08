Publisher’s Notes: Flood watch, escaped horses

I’ve always considered a daily news roundup post an important feature to have on PotomacLocalNews.com. Consistently producing the post on a basis is another story. Like any job, the demands of the day pull me in many different directions.

Some days, we do well by posting the stories we’ve already written, to say nothing about what others are reporting.

So, here goes another one of my attempts to share some of the local news I think is important for you to know, collected from multiple sources like other local news websites and social media.

We’ll call it Publishers Notes because, that’s what they are, notes of news rounded up by me, the publisher. Other iterations of this post have been called News & Notes, Newslinks, and Flash Cube (a nod to the prehistoric days of photography, when some cameras used disposable flash bulks to light the picture.

Here are my notes:

Flood watch: The region is under a flood watch until 3 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. Strong storms and gusty winds are possible. [NWS/Twitter]

Rabid animal: There’s a rabid fox on the loose in Fairfax County, near Springfield. The animal bit a cop, who then shot and killed the rabid animal. If you or anyone you know was bitten or scratched by the animal between June 4 and 5, call the Fairfax Health Department at 703-246-2433. [Fairfax County Government]

How’s life? The Community Healthcare Coalition of Greater Prince William wants to know your opinion about living in the region. It has a survey it would like you to fill out. [Manassas Park Government / Twitter]

Equine escape: In what is the funniest press release of the day, here’s a tale of two horses that escaped their confines this morning in Stafford County. [Stafford County Sherriff’s Office/Facebook]