New 55+ housing opens at Embrey Mill

A new 819-acre community in North Stafford called the Cascades at Embrey Mill has opened and is looking for residents. The 55+ community features townhomes and elevator flats from builders Miller & Smith and Drees Homes.

Miller & Smith has built a two-level townhome with 2,028 to 2,756 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and an optional walkout basement for storage. Miller & Smith is building 78 units now selling with prices starting at $469,990.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of Cascades at Embrey Mill,” said Fred Garnes, marketing director at Embrey Mill. “The community offers premier homes for 55+ adults and retirees looking to be closer to family and enjoy an active lifestyle.”

Drees Homes will offer six homes with elevators, ranging from 1,428 to 1,613 square feet. The 168 single-story apartments will feature two- and three-bedroom options, two baths, and a one-car garage. Sales for the luxury flats are anticipated to begin in the summer of 2022.

The 55+ clubhouse, Cascade Club, is slated to open this summer and will include an event kitchen, yoga, weight room, game room, and sundeck. Additional features include pickleball and bocce ball courts, fire pits, and chess boards.

Cascades residents will also have access to Embrey Mill’s 10+ miles of trails, two pools, Grounds Bistro & Cafe, and the community garden.

Embery Mill sits between Route 610 and Courthouse Road in Stafford County.