Online tutoring program to help reverse learning loss in Prince William

Prince William County Schools has partnered with Paper to provide K-12 students with unlimited tutoring, seven days a week and at no cost to families. The program was launched on May 19 and will be available for summer school and the 2022-23 school year.

Paper is an educational technologies company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and offers students with tutoring services such as help with their homework, receiving feedback on their writing assignments, or questions about any academic subject. Paper has experts available to assist students with any subject or content area via a secure, chat-based platform.

Paper’s tutors are currently available to help students in the English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin languages.

The cost of the program comes to $239,000 monthly, paid by the county with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides local educational agencies with funding to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on elementary and secondary schools.

“Through the on-line tutoring, [Prince William County Public Schools] does view this program as a tool to help close gaps and learning loss that occurred due to the global pandemic,” says Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.

Last month, we reported new data that show children taking online classes in Prince William County Public Schools are failing at double the rate of their in-classroom counterparts.