Boddye comments on Commanders: Congestion, housing, environment all concerns

The District Supervisor who represents what could be the Washington Commanders’ next home spoke out about plans to bring an NFL stadium to Woodbridge.

Prince William County Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye said the team’s option to purchase 200 acres of land at Interstate 95, and Prince William Parkway and Interstate 95 generated many concerns. Traffic congestion, affordable housing, and the effect on the environment are concerns Boddye noted in a newsletter to constituents.

“From what I have read, the Commanders’ search for a new site is still in exploratory stages. The Landing is reported to be one of several sites under consideration for mixed-use development and year-round entertainment venue that the team says could attract visitors in the off-season,” Boddye writes. “I have not spoken with team representatives, and no rezoning application has been submitted to the County for consideration. Additionally, the General Assembly has yet to approve the creation of a Football Stadium Authority — which state legislators have publicly identified as a necessary step for the team to locate anywhere in Virginia.”

So far, the team has not closed on the sale of land in Woodbridge, according to Prince William Circuit Court.

A Washington Commmanders’ football stadium and mixed-use development in Virginia would have an economic impact of over $24 billion and create over 2,200 jobs when fully built out, InsideNoVa.com reports. It would be built on what the county government calls Prince William Landing, a land the county government identified as ripe for an urban town center.

A rendering showing a proposed stadium and practice facility shows a new town center complex, complete with retail shops and an amphitheater, built on the Horner Road Commuter lot, the state’s largest.

The Associated Press reports the team purchased 200 acres of land in Woodbridge to house a new stadium, practice facility, amphitheater, shops, and restaurants. A concept map shows the Commander’s facility replacing the Horner Road Commuter Lot, the state’s largest, at Interstate 95 and Prince William Parkway, and the Telegraph Road lot, just across the street.

The team’s current lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., since 1997, is up in 2027. Despite the land buy in Woodbridge, the team is considering other sites in Loudoun County, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

Over the years, the team has indicated it wants a new stadium smaller than FedEx Field (seats 90,000) and a complex with a dome to be a site for a Super Bowl.