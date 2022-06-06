10 displaced after fire damages 4 townhouses

Ten people are homeless after a fire ripped through a townhouse in Montclair.

Units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Jonathan Court just before 2 a.m Sunday, June 5, for a report of a townhouse on fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire showing and spreading to other residences.

Crews sounded a second alarm. Afterward, the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The fire damaged four townhomes. A total of four children and six adults were displaced after their homes were determined to be unsafe to occupy.

The American Red Cross was on the scene to assist those displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.