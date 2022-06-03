Planning Commission to review 355 new apartments near Commanders site

The Prince William County Planning Commission will review the request to rezone 16 acres from B-1, General Business, to PMR, Planned Mixed Residential, with associated development waivers and modifications, including a signage modification, to allow up to 355 apartments.

The property sits next to a Sheetz gas station at Caton Hill Road and Killarney Drive. The area is already in the headlines after the Washington Commanders expressed interest in building a new stadium and practice facility on top of two existing commuter lots just off Telegraph Road.

The proposed apartment homes, dubbed Lake Point, would sit on land designated TC, Town Center, OMU, Office Mixed Use, and POSP, Parks and Open Space Passive, in the Comprehensive Plan; and is located within The Landing at Prince William Small Area Plan special planning area.

According to county documents, the development will generate about 120 new students in the county’s public schools. The developer will pay about $850 per apartment in proffers to the county government to offset the cost of new students in the system’s already crowded school division.

At least two new schools are slated for the area for children who would live at Lake Pont, a new high school slated to open in 2016 and a new elementary school to open in 2024.

The Board of County Supervisors would need to rezone the land, which is currently zoned B-1, General Commercial. A public hearing will be held at the Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 7 p.m., at the James J. McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.

The Prince William County Planning Staff recommends approving the new complex. Once the Planning Commission weighs in, the project will head to the Board of County Supervisors for approval.