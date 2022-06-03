Monday night: Update on $181M Manassas Capital Improvement Plan

Residents will get an update on how Manassas plans to spend $181 million in capital project funding over the next five years.

The city’s capital improvement budget includes several projects, including a new $3.9 million addition to the city’s museum, a $4.4 million expansion of Dean Park, adding new fields and amenities, more than $7 million for Anaburg Manor, and the recently acquired mansion turned park near the city’s downtown.

The city is also working to replace Dean Elementary School at an estimated $62 million cost. Officials have been working since 2014 on finding a site on which to build the new school.

A $42 million public safety center to house the city’s police and IT departments is nearing completion. The project is due to wrap up this fall, and police should take occupancy of the building early next year.

On the transportation side of the plan, officials want to add a third lane to Sudley Road, between Grant Avenue and Godwin Drive, for about $8 million. The city also plans to spend $11 million to build a new median on Grant Avenue, south of downtown, reducing the number of lanes from four to two.

The city also wants to plant trees on a stretch of Mathis Avenue, removing a dedicated turn lane.

The city also plans to spend about $4 million on a new roundabout at Sudley Road, Route 28, and Prescott Avenue.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Mayfield Intermediate School, 9400 Mayfield Court.

Following a presentation on the capital improvement plan, residents will be able to participate in a public comment session and tell City Council members what’s on their minds.