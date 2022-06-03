I-66 HOV lane between Gainesville and Centreville to close

Commuters on Interstate 66, between Route 29 in Gainesville and Route 29 in Centreville will experience extended lane closures and travel effects beginning June 7 as paving operations accelerate to prepare the future I-66 Express Lanes for opening later this year as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project.

The east section of I-66 between Route 29 in Gainesville and Route 29 in Centreville will be reduced to three travel lanes, with the left lane/HOV lane closed for six days. The closure will allow crews to work more efficiently in paving this section of the future Express Lanes and will reduce the traffic impacts of additional paving during the coming months. Three travel lanes will remain open in this section during peak travel periods.

Following the paving of the eastbound Express Lanes, crews will begin final paving for the future Express Lanes on I-66 West in late June. This will also include the general-purpose lanes between Route 29 in Gainesville and the I-495 Interchange, according to VDOT.

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add 23 miles of new E-ZPass Express Lanes alongside three regular lanes on I-66, between University Boulevard in Gainesville to I-495. The new lanes should be open in December.