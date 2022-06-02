Saturday: 27th Annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival

The 27th Annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival returns to Manassas this weekend.

The event will occur from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Downtown Manassas. The event is a family-friendly celebration of rich railroad history and features model train displays, train memorabilia, and specialty vendors.

This year, the event will feature Star Wars Storm Troopers, a live puppet theatre with RUFUS & Friends, the magic of Tyler Reed, and an Excursion Train ride on Virginia Railway Express to nearby Clifton and back.

Trains will depart Manassas at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

The festival is free to attend. VRE Train Rides are $10 cash and $11 if paid with a credit card. All must have a ticket to ride, including babies.

There will also be a model train display under the Harris Pavilion. Several local model train groups create these elaborate train displays.