Mooove over: Cow wanders onto gun range, stops show

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported that a recent firearms training session was interrupted by the presence of a cow crossing into a field.

The training session was in progress at the firing range at Eskimo Hill Road when the cow wandered onto the property. The session was put on hold as members of the office’s Animal Control Unit were called in to remove the lost bovine from the field safely.

The training session resumed once the cow was out of the line of fire.

The Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release on the event titled “Successful Steak-Out,” which made light of the event with a flurry of cow-related puns and jokes.

“The bull did not want to listen to instructions. It was in one ear and out the udder. On a promise of dinner and a movie, he finally returned to his pasture,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said. “The deputies seized the opportunity by the horns and steered the bull homeward. The deputies now have a friend for-heifer.”