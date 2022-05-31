Shootings and stabbing: Prince William reports multiple incidents over holiday weekend

On Sunday, May 29, at 2:17 a.m., officers went to the 13400 block of Hillendale Drive in Dale City to investigate a shooting. Police learned a 43-year-old man was brought to a fire station near the above location after being shot.

The man initially reported to police that he was walking in the wooded area near the above location when he heard a loud noise before being shot in the leg. The man contacted an acquaintance who transported him to a nearby fire station, where police were contacted.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area and did not locate any evidence of a shooting.

During the investigation, the man was not cooperative regarding what led up to the shooting or the individuals involved. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.

On Friday, May 27 at 4:12 p.m., officers went to the 4000 block of Jasper Loop near Dumfries to investigate a shooting. Residents reported they heard multiple gunshots before a white BMW sedan and three unknown males were seen fleeing the area.

While checking the area, officers found an unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a house that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. A police K-9 searched the area for any suspects who were not located. While canvassing, officers found shell casings in the grass between two nearby homes. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Also, on Friday, May 27, at 5:04 p.m., officers investigated a stabbing near the Omniride bus terminal in the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge earlier that day.

The 38-year-old male victim initially reported to police that while in the above area, he was approached by an unknown man who, without saying anything, stabbed him.

The victim separated from the suspect and ran toward the street, where he flagged down a passing motorist. The motorist brought the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital, where the police were contacted.

While canvassing the above area, officers checked a nearby homeless camp where they located evidence indicating an incident took place. No additional injuries were reported. No further suspect description is available at this time.

A suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown/blond hair.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, May 29 at 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 10000 block of Brandon Way near Manassas to investigate shots fired call. The homeowner told police that at 1:15 a.m. that morning, they woke to loud noise.

Upon inspecting the home later that morning, damage to the air conditioning unit was located. As officers were checking the area, they found damage to the home’s exterior consistent with being struck by a projectile.

No rounds entered the home. While canvassing, officers located shell casings on the sidewalk adjacent to the house.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported.