116 mph pursuit leads to arrest of King George man

A King George man was arrested Monday, May 30 after a high-speed pursuit through Stafford County.

At 6:40 p.m. Deputies A.J. Charoenthep and S.A. Fulford were traveling south on Route 1 near Centreport Parkway, when a grey Scion with no tags passed their marked patrol car, going the same direction, at a high rate of speed.

The Scion accelerated to over 77 mph in the posted 45 mph zone, police said. Deputies activated their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect failed to stop and passed through several red traffic lights, initiating a pursuit, police said. The chase continued to Butler Road, Chatham Heights Road, and finally Route 3 as the suspect passed other vehicles on the shoulder and over the double yellow line.

Deputies were unable to deploy spike strips and the pursuit reached 116 mph on Kings Highway. Deputy L.T. Ward was able to get in front of the suspect vehicle to perform a rolling roadblock, and the suspect pulled over and surrendered.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Moore, 24. Moore was charged with felony eluding, driving suspended, reckless driving, no insurance, no registration, and six counts of failure to obey a traffic light.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.