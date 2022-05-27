Sex offender arrested near school bus stop

A registered sex offender was arrested near a school bus stop in North Stafford after a resident called the police.

On Tuesday, May 24, at 3:12 p.m. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz and Deputy W.M. Isenberg responded to a pavilion on Hidden Lake Drive in the western portion of the county for a report of a suspicious person.

A resident told police a man was hanging around the bus stop and identified him as a registered sex offender, a Stafford sheriff’s office spokesman said.

As deputies contacted the man, he provided false identifying information, said the spokesman. Deputies checked DMV records and confirm the man’s identity. Additionally, they confirmed his status on the sex offender registry.

As deputies conducted the investigation, two school buses dropped off children at the bus stop.

Teddy Morrow, 45, of Orange, is charged with providing false identification, obstruction, identity theft, and being a sex offender loitering in proximity to children, police said.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.