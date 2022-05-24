Signal loss: Prince William Supervisors won’t be on TV tonight

A meeting of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors today is not being broadcast on TV or online.

The county’s broadcast control room, as well as the equipment located in the room and the cabling in the ceiling, suffered significant water damage Monday, May, during a sprinkler system repair, a county spokesman announced.

Due to the damage to the equipment, the Board meeting will not be broadcast or streamed live due to the damaged equipment. An audio recording of the meeting will be posted on the County’s website on May 25.

Also, there will be no remote participation during the meeting. To speak during Public Comment Time or on any of the public hearings listed on the agenda, residents should ou will need to appear in person at the McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.

The Board of County Supervisors meets today at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.