Rail Buffs: Volunteers needed for upcoming Heritage Railway Festival

Submitted by Volunteer Prince William

Greetings, Prince William – Calling all railroad enthusiasts! Historic Manassas is hosting the Heritage Railway Festival on June 4, and volunteers aged 16+ are needed from 6:30 am to 4 pm. Duties include setup, giving directions, check-in performers, providing security, and post-event tear down/cleanup. Be part of the team and the 501st Legion Storm Troopers, Rufus & Friends, magician Tyler Reed and hundreds of Rail Buffs! To sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/3eYrYt1. Questions? Please email [email protected] for more information. Please visithttps://bit.ly/3G5Gs7c to learn more about this family-friendly event.

Do you have a “Shining Star” volunteer at your organization? Please consider nominating them for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards! Nominations are open until 5 pm on June 17, 2022. Ten categories are available for individuals and organizations to recognize outstanding service! Please visithttps://bit.ly/3nPOCpq for more information and to submit your nomination. For more information, please email [email protected].



If you enjoy helping immigrants learn English, BEACON is recruiting virtual volunteers to teach Summer Conversation Classes online for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). The three-week summer conversation classes are Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 am-11:00 am, and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 pm-8:30 pm; July 11th to July 29th. Volunteers teach once or twice a week and must plan their own lessons using materials provided by BEACON. No second language or teaching experience is needed; experience using Zoom is a plus. Free, professional-level training is provided. Mandatory training will be Saturday, June 11, 9 am-12 pm via Zoom. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application and pass a background check. Please visit https://bit.ly/3wcYjUY to submit an application, email[email protected] to learn more.



Do you enjoy working with the special needs population? Evan’s Voice Community Center is holding their iCanSwimprogram June 20-24 at Prince William County Schools Aquatic Center, and they need 25 volunteers aged 15+ to help conduct the sessions. Volunteers will work with swimmers for 45 to 60 minutes. No experience with the disabled is necessary, but volunteers must be comfortable being in the water. It’s a terrific way to teach swimming and water safety to a population who otherwise might not receive this critical training! Please text 703.596.2411 or email[email protected] to learn more.

If you believe in “A Place for Everything and Everything In Its Place,” Historic Dumfries has a great opportunity for you! They’re looking for an Organizer Extraordinaire who can organize and inventory items in their sheds and craft spaces. Everything from gardening tools to holiday decorations is waiting for that Marie Kondo expert! Flexible schedule, your help will allow the organization to be better organized for events on its schedule. Please email Lisa at[email protected] to learn more.

Jenkins Donelson Foundation is holding a Community Giveaway on June 4, 10 am-12 pm at Oak Shade Baptist Church, 3287 Old Catlett Road, Catlett 20119. Volunteers aged 12+ are needed to unload vehicles, set up tables and merchandise, and assist attendees with selecting merchandise. You’ll feel great as you help vulnerable families select clothing, home goods, and school supplies! Please email [email protected] with any questions and to sign up.

McLean Bible Church’s Manassas campus is looking for compassionate volunteers aged 18+ to support their Adults with Disabilities Day Program. Volunteers must pass a background check and fingerprint. The program meets Monday-Thursday, 9:30 am-3 pm – just a couple of hours a week will do much to support this special needs population and allow you to give back to the community! Please visit https://bit.ly/3MpR5TZ for details, email[email protected] to learn more.

Park West Lions Club needs volunteers aged 14+ to support their weekly Bingo Games held Monday evenings, 5 pm-10 pm at their clubhouse located at 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas 20109. Families are welcome to help out! With flexible schedules, there are a number of ways volunteers can support this weekly event which helps raise funds for this community service organization. Please call Jim at 571.436.3254 to learn more.



Saved Hands Foundation needs business-minded volunteers to help with resumes, event planning, admin, grant writing, network admin, and more! Hours are on weekdays and are flexible. You’ll feel great as you provide clients with the necessary tools and resources to realize their professional goals and personal growth! Please email[email protected] to learn more.

You can help feed food-insecure families! SERVE has an Urgent Need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21+ to support their food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver them back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Drivers must commit to twice a month for at least 6 months. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community! Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.