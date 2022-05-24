Boy, 15, charged in Woodbridge double homicide



On May 19, detectives identified a teenager sought in connection to a double homicide at the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way in Woodbridge on May 15.

The investigation revealed that the victims and other acquaintances, including the accused, had gathered inside the apartment. At one point during the encounter, shots were fired, and both victims were struck, police said.

The two victims were located deceased by officers later that day while investigating a call for service at another apartment.

Following the investigation, a 15-year-old male was determined to be the accused sought for the double homicide and was arrested. The investigation continues.

The 15-year-old boy of Woodbridge was charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, 1 count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under 18. His court date is pending, and he’s being held at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center